African National Congress (ANC) NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu, has commended President Ramaphosa for his utterances on being open to investigations surrounding recent allegations made by Arthur Fraser.

This is after the former State Security Agency Director-General opened criminal charges against the President on the alleged $4 million cash theft by thieves at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo.

Sisulu was speaking at the launch of the Letsema Campaign by the ANC Women’s League in the North West.

“I think that the President answered very well by saying that he is open for investigations and that’s as far as we can take it. I have nothing more on that. Investigations have to go on so that we are able to prove whether Arthur Frasier is telling the truth or not telling the truth. It goes without saying when an accusation of that matter is made it needs to be investigated.”

Robbery at President Ramaphosa’s farm was reported: Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed that he was not involved in any criminal conduct regarding the alleged theft in February 2020 of around $4 million in cash from a farm that he owns in Limpopo and says he remains focused on the rebuilding and recovery in South Africa.

The presidency says in a statement that Ramaphosa acknowledges the public interest and concern in the matter but that the presidency will not be in a position to comment further because of a possible investigation.