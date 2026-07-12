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Sinner beats Zverev to retain Wimbledon title after marathon battle

  • Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Jannik Sinner overcame German second seed Alexander Zverev 6-7(7) 7-6(2) 6-3 6-4 to retain the Wimbledon men’s singles title on Sunday.

The Italian world number one claimed his second title at the All-England Club and fifth Grand Slam trophy to close the gap on his rival Carlos Alcaraz, who has seven majors.

On Saturday, Linda Noskova recovered from an attack of nerves that saw her squander five match points in the second set as she completed a 6-2 5-7 6-3 win over fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in a roller-coaster Wimbledon women’s singles final.

The 21-year-old was in complete control as she won the opening set in 32 minutes and led 5-2 in the second in the first Grand Slam singles final between two women from the Czech Republic in the professional era.

But a battling Muchova saved three match points at 2-5, another in the next game when a faltering Noskova served a double fault and then another at 4-5 as a previously one-sided contest belatedly burst into life on Centre Court.

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