Dambile wins first major international medal at Commonwealth Games

Three-time South African 200m champion Sinesipho Dambile has finally made his breakthrough on the international stage after winning gold in the men’s 200m at the Commonwealth Games.

The talented Eastern Cape sprinter produced the race of his life, stopping the clock in 19.96 seconds to claim the biggest victory of his career.

It has been a remarkable season for the 23-year-old, who also celebrated his first Diamond League victory earlier this year.

Dambile carried that impressive form into Glasgow and delivered Athletics South Africa’s second track medal of the Games in style.

He says this is the moment he has dreamed about for many years.

“This is a beautiful moment and something I’ve been working towards all season and I’m so happy that I delivered when it mattered the most.”

Running from the inside lane, Dambile remained calm under pressure and focused only on winning the gold medal.

He crossed the line ahead of Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike, who finished in 20.09, while Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor took bronze in 20.11.

Dambile says staying focused was the key to his success.

Dambile also paid tribute to the people who have supported his journey, including his former coach Thabo Matebedi, who recently accepted a position as Malaysia’s head sprint coach.

The Commonwealth champion says his success is the result of a strong support system and a dedicated team working behind the scenes.

“I have a great support system around me and they’ve just been taking care of us athletes one race at a time. I just believed what they were telling me, I believed in myself and I focused in training by also listening to them.”

The former South African junior champion has now joined an exclusive African club in Commonwealth Games 200m history. He follows in the footsteps of Namibia’s Frankie Fredericks, who became the first African sprinter to win the event with a Games record 19.97 in 1994.

Fredericks also won the title again in 2002 with 20.06.

Dambile is now the latest African sprinter to bring the Commonwealth 200m crown back to the African continent.

“It is just beautiful man. I’m trying to become the best 200m runner in the world. I know I still need to improve, but I’m taking it race by race.”