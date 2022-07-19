A close friend of the late African National Congress (ANC) Youth League Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa says he’s concerned that the masterminds behind his death have not yet been apprehended. Magaqa and two other councillors were ambushed when they were returning home from a meeting in 2017.

The trial of the four suspects who were arrested for the murders, Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusio Ncengwa, started in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

Magaqa’s friend Thabiso Zulu says he believes that corruption led to the murder of the late ANC leader.

“Our main worry is about the masterminds who are not in the dock, whose shadows are looming large. If you don’t close the tab on corruption money you will still face this in the future, where those who are having money will continue to hire people to assassinate other people.”

“One last thing that we would want to raise is the issue of the security companies, we have been calling for the vetting of all these security companies that are all over because some of them are having bodyguards during the day and those bodyguards they become hitman at night. That’s one of the things we are calling for,” adds Zulu.

