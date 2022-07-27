Four men accused of murdering former African National Congress (ANC) Youth League Deputy Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa are due to be back in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

The case was postponed last week when the defence requested further particulars about some of the evidence the state intended to lead.

Magaqa and two other councillors in the Umzimkhulu Municipality in the south of KwaZulu-Natal were shot and wounded while returning from a meeting in 2017.

Magaqa died later in hospital. The men include some of the alleged conspirators and the alleged hitman, Sibusiso Ncengwa.

The case is one of the first alleged political killings from the past decade that has now been brought to trial.

In their last appearance, accused number three’s lawyer asked that his client be allowed to undergo psychiatric evaluation: