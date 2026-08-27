Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial set to restart in November

Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa.
  • Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook | ANCYL Greater Tshwane Region
Dries Liebenberg

The Sindiso Magaqa murder trial has been set down to start afresh in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 9 November. One of the accused – self-confessed hitman – Sibusiso Ncengwa pleaded guilty mid-trial last year.

The former municipal manager of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality, Zweliphansi Skhosana, was also arrested and joined the remaining accused in the dock.

Magaqa was a councillor in Umzimkhulu when gunmen opened fire on his car in 2017. He later died in hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says the court heard that Skhosana’s legal team made representations to the head of the NPA.

“The court heard that legal representatives for accused number 3 have made representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions for consideration. The state undertook to expedite the outcome of those representations. The pre-trial conference was also conducted and finalised, with the presiding officer certifying the matter trial-ready.”

VIDEO | One of the Sindiso Magaqa’s murder trial session:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News