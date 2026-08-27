Sindiso Magaqa murder trial set to restart in November

The Sindiso Magaqa murder trial has been set down to start afresh in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 9 November. One of the accused – self-confessed hitman – Sibusiso Ncengwa pleaded guilty mid-trial last year.

The former municipal manager of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality, Zweliphansi Skhosana, was also arrested and joined the remaining accused in the dock.

Magaqa was a councillor in Umzimkhulu when gunmen opened fire on his car in 2017. He later died in hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says the court heard that Skhosana’s legal team made representations to the head of the NPA.

“The court heard that legal representatives for accused number 3 have made representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions for consideration. The state undertook to expedite the outcome of those representations. The pre-trial conference was also conducted and finalised, with the presiding officer certifying the matter trial-ready.”

VIDEO | One of the Sindiso Magaqa’s murder trial session: