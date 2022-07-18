The Sindiso Magaqa murder trial has been postponed to Tuesday at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Magaqa and two councillors from the Umzimkhulu Municipality were ambushed and killed on their way home from a meeting in 2017.

Monday’s postponement is to allow the state to make the necessary arrangements to bring one of the accused Sibusiso Ncengwa to court.

Ncengwa was not in court on Monday. Arrangements to transport him from the Kokstad Correctional Services Facility were not made.

Judge Kate Pillay also heard from the legal representative of another accused, Mlungisi Ncalane, that he intends to make an application for psychiatric observation.

Ncengwa, Ncalane, and their co-accused Sbonelo Myeza and Mbulelo Mpofana are facing charges of murder, attempted murder as well as the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

