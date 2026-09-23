Madlanga Commission ruling on Sindane’s postponement due Friday

The ruling on the postponement application of taxi industry figure Oupa “Bafana” Sindane will be handed down at the Madlanga Commission on Friday.

Earlier, evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson argued that Sindane’s urgent court application to interdict his subpoena at the commission, was unnecessarily delayed and that any urgency was therefore self-created.

Chaskalson maintained that the pending court proceedings were not a valid basis for a postponement, particularly as the application could be struck off the roll for lack of urgency.

He also stressed that the Commission’s programme is already tight and that further delays could affect its ability to complete its work.

“And our programme is tight. It’s not just that we can’t give double the time to the witnesses who don’t want to be here. We can’t give 50% more time to those witnesses. We won’t finish. And we do need to finish.”

Video: Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 178 | Wednesday, 23 September 2026