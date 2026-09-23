Spiritual seclusion remains relevant: Sindane’s lawyer

The legal counsel for taxi industry figure Oupa ‘Bafana’ Sindane has told the Madlanga Commission that his client’s claim of spiritual seclusion remains relevant and has not been withdrawn.

Sindane is not present at today’s proceedings due to ill health.

Advocate Thabani Masuku, arguing for a postponement of Sindane’s appearance, says his client had chosen not to disclose private details about the seclusion.

Masuku argued that this should not attract an adverse inference and that the Commission should respect Sindane’s claim despite the limited public details provided.

“Spiritual seclusion is very important for many people, and we should not force or coerce individuals who are seeking spiritual enlightenment through spiritual seclusion. The fact that he decided not to disclose his personal private secret matters, the nature of which that spiritual exclusion, the nature of which is entirely private, really, should not attract adverse inference,” explains Masuku.

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