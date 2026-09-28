Sindane’s bid to halt commission from using texts struck off the roll

Taxi industry figure Oupa “Bafana” Sindane’s bid at the Pretoria High Court to prevent the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry from using text messages exchanged between him and taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni has been struck off the roll due to lack of urgency.

Sindane launched the urgent application challenging the commission’s intended use of cellphone content exchanged between himself and Sibanyoni.

Sindane, who is due to appear before the commission on Monday, is expected to respond to allegations of money laundering and his alleged links to the taxi industry’s so-called “Big Five”.

His evidence is also expected to deal with his relationship with Sibanyoni and communications between the two men that are in the possession of the commission.