Sindane too sick to testify at Madlanga Commission: Masuku

Adv Thabani Masuku has presented a medical certificate to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry stating that his client, taxi industry figure Oupa “Bafana” Sindane, is unwell.

Masuku has been joined by Adv Menzi Simelane at the commission on Wednesday morning.

The inquiry earlier stood down to allow Masuku to consult with Sindane’s legal team about Wednesday morning’s postponement application.

Evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson has not objected to Sindane’s absence, but has requested that documentary evidence be placed on record.

Chaskalson says, “What we would want to do is to use today in his absence to flight the some of the documentary evidence so that we don’t waste the day and so that if he hasn’t recovered by Monday, there is evidence on record, which at a later stage might be capable of, will either be admitted or not. So, I think that the focus of, I’d like Mr. Masuku to know what our position is so that he can use his 45 minutes accordingly.”

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