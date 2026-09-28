Sindane to take stand at Madlanga Commission

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is expected to hear the evidence of taxi industry figure Oupa “Bafana” Sindane on Monday.

Sindane was expected to appear before the commission last week but was unable to do so due to ill health.

His legal counsel sought a postponement, which was dismissed.

The inquiry has stated that Sindane knew about the grounds for his constitutional challenge but waited until the eleventh hour to launch the application in the High Court.

He has approached the High Court to interdict his subpoena to appear before the commission and to prevent text messages on his phone from being read.

The evidence leaders have also filed an application seeking to have parts of former Crime Intelligence Deputy Head Major-General Feroz Khan’s evidence heard in camera.

Khan has been subpoenaed to appear before the Commission on Monday morning.

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