Signing of NHI Bill into law an election gimmick: Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme will not be implemented. Malema has described the signing of the NHI Bill into law, as an election gimmick used to garner support for the governing ANC.

The EFF is among several organisations that have rejected the move.

The party held its final “Tshela Thupa” rally at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, yesterday.

Malema says the EFF would introduce a health care system in which clinics operate for 24 hours if it were voted into power.

“They are just saying you are going to go to the hospitals free of charge. They are lying. They were signing it because it was an election gimmick. They were playing with the feelings of our people. We will introduce a national healthcare system that will have clinics that will operate 24/7 that will have ambulances, that will have doctors, that will have nurses and I will ensure that those clinics do not close at 4 o’clock.”

