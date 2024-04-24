Significant increase in cocaine use in SA over years, SANCA reports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SANCA) says cocaine use has increased significantly over the years.

The organisation was reacting to the news of a R15 million cocaine bust at the Richards Bay Port on Monday. It is among several busts over the past year in KwaZulu-Natal, totalling over R200 million in seizures.

SANCA Durban Director Fathima Hoosen says in the past financial year, there was a 32% increase in the cocaine addiction rate.

“This bust in Richards Bay serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that we experience in terms of drug trafficking and substance abuse in society, and as an organisation dealing with substance abuse addictions. We are concerned with these addictions and what it is doing to the society out there.”

#sapsHAWKS KwaZulu-Natal: R15 Million worth of cocaine seized at Richards Bay Port of Entry. A search was conducted upon arrival of the vessel and during the search blocks of cocaine were found. No arrest has been made at this stage operation continues. #DrugsOffTheStreets ME… pic.twitter.com/cy40p9qpsh — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 23, 2024