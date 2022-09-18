Umkhosi woMhlanga also called the Traditional Reed Dance Zulu Reed Dance is an annual event that is hosted by the AmaZulu King, every September.

Zulu Family spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu describes the ceremony as a prayer.

Zulu Family spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu says uMkhosi Womhlanga is a sacred ceremony and a prayer to the Throne #ReedDance #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/buj1SBN5PE — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 17, 2022

The ceremony started with Princess Lwazi Zulu leading the maidens from the gates of eNyokeni Royal Palace to a field nearly a kilometer away to go collect umhlanga (reeds) that they would later present to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. They sang traditional songs and observed customary traditions that were not open to the public before stepping out.

Princess Lwazi Zulu leads the maidens in song to go collect umhlanga (Reed) #ReedDance #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/RCxHl17bDE — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 17, 2022

The walk down to collect the reeds was long but joyous and filled with excitement as the maidens danced and sang the entire way.

Maidens sing and dance as they make their way to collect umhlanga ahead of the annual uMkhosi Womhlanga. #ReedDance #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/TIYclNyFP9 — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 17, 2022

Princess Zulu being the lead maiden was the first one to collect the reed and now had to make the long and gruesome journey up a hill back to the royal palace to present the reeds to the King.

Despite scorching temperatures and exhaustion, the maidens wouldn’t let anything dampen their mood as they continued to sing and be jovial along the way.

Princess Lwazi Zulu along with the maidens have collected their reeds and are now on their way to present it to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini #sabcnews #ReedDance pic.twitter.com/6CaEn3Onl0 — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 17, 2022

WATCH: Some princesses from the royal house being accompanied by thousands of maidens as they ascend to the Royal Palace to handover the first of many reeds that will be delivered to the palace Today. #RoyalReedDance #UmkhosiWomhlanga #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/zmehlO9k1R

Inside the royal palace Amabutho also known as Zulu regiments were singing traditional songs praising King Misuzulu.

The late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is attributed to have reintroduced this ancient Zulu practice in 1984 in an attempt to encourage young women to abstain from sex.