All South African evacuees, who had indicated that they wanted to come back home, have returned from Sudan. International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor officially welcomed the evacuees at the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, on Sunday.

About 53 South Africans, but also Zimbabwean and Lesotho nationals were rescued from the war-torn country.

Minister Naledi Pandor welcomes South African evacuees from Sudan:

Hugs and kisses at OR Tambo International Airport as some South Africans who were in Sudan finally arrived back home. The sigh of relief was palpable; evacuees had to endure tough moments before they were rescued.

“We panicked, everyone said get out, get out. We have to take cover and we had to make some plans to get out there. It was horrendous trying to get out there and it was really difficult.”

“It was a very terrible situation, a nightmare. It was terrible. Bodies were lying around, chests flying all over, bombs and shootings every day. The journey to Egypt was hard, and people stayed behind over the border. At the end, well we all made it and relieved we are back on South African soil.”

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation, alongside Home Affairs and Defence and Military Veterans, was instrumental to ensure that the evacuation succeeded.

International Relations And Cooperation Minister DR Naledi Pandor says she is happy that South Africa played a role in the rescue.

“I think we are happy to welcome our South African citizens back home as well as citizens from Zimbabwe and Lesotho. I am glad that South Africa played a role even with the rescue of neighbouring countries, we are thrilled our committee with NATJOINTS brought us here, it’s sad we had such an operation but hats off to the defence, Home Affairs and the Gift of the Givers we partnered with.”

South Africans evacuated from Sudan arrive at OR Tambo Airport

‘Support for Sudan’

Sudan says it also counts on countries like South Africa to achieve long-lasting peace. Sudanese Ambassador In South Africa, Osama Mahjoub Dirar, has called for support for Sudan.

“The situation in Sudan really requires support and we need our friends to come in, especially in Africa, we can’t ignore the role of South Africa as the minister said South Africa won’t leave Sudan alone with this problem and efforts are coordinated.”

And some neighbouring countries are grateful that a number of their citizens were also rescued from Khartoum.

Zimbabwean Ambassador in SA, David Hamadziripi says they are overjoyed.

“We are overjoyed because we have a Zimbabwean national who is among those who returned and thanks to the support and solidarity and generosity of the South African government. I am here to say thank you very much.”

Meanwhile, fighting continues in parts of Sudan, despite the announcement of a ceasefire. Hundreds have been killed and tens of thousands have fled for their lives amid a power struggle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Others have flocked to Port Sudan with the hope of being evacuated.

South African evacuees from Sudan happy to be back home: