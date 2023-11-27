Sierra Leone president says calm has been restored

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio said most of the leaders of an attack on a military barracks in the capital Freetown earlier on Sunday had been arrested, adding that security operations and an investigation were ongoing.

“We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Bio said on national television.

“As your commander-in-chief, I want to assure everybody who is resident in Sierra Leone that we have overcome this challenge,” he said, and calm had been restored.

Earlier, the government said security forces had repelled “renegade soldiers” who attempted to break into a military armoury in Freetown during the early hours of Sunday.

A nationwide curfew was imposed. Gunfire was heard across the city as the assailants attacked a prison and a police station.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the barracks attack or during the gunfire in Freetown on Sunday.