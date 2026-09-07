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Apartheid-era security captain denies injuring Biko during detention

  • Steve Bantu Biko.
  • Image Credits :
  • Steve Biko Foundation
SABC News

Former South African apartheid-era security branch captain Daniel Petrus Siebert has concluded his testimony in the Steve Biko Inquest on Monday in the Gqeberha High Court.

He was cross-examined by evidence leader Devandra Govender about the events that led to the death of Biko.

Siebert was involved in the 1977 detention and interrogation of Black Consciousness Movement leader.

Govender put it to Siebert that his testimonies made in the 1977 inquest, in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and in this current inquest, did not correspond.

Govender: I am also gonna put it to you that the intention and the only reason that hosepipe was in that room, the intention was to assault Mr Biko and there was no scuffle. And with no reasonable explanation as to why Mr Biko was only interrogated on the 6th of September, I am gonna put it to you that he was interrogated before that and he was severely assaulted by you and your team that resulted in his injuries.

Siebert: I completely deny that.

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