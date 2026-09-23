Sibiya moved to Kgosi Mampuru prison over escape risk: NPA

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya is expected to apply for bail next Tuesday following his brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

He was arrested on Monday on charges of raping an 18-year-old woman and allegedly grooming a 16-year-old girl.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Sibiya’s transfer to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre follows intelligence indicating that he may attempt to escape while in custody.

NPA Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says, “The state indicated that there was intelligence, that there is a possibility that he might escape in a case where he is put in a police station or at Johannesburg Central Correctional Service. He wasn’t allowed to plead because the processes have not started as yet. Therefore, the bail application will start fresh on the 29th in the morning at 9 o’clock.”

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