Sibiya expected back in court for bail hearing

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection Shadrack Sibiya is expected back in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Sibiya is facing five charges, including rape, human trafficking and the alleged sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl.

The state has raised concerns about possible interference with witnesses and says intelligence suggested Sibiya could evade arrest or escape if released into custody.

During his previous appearance, the prosecution told the court that threats had been made against witnesses and victims, while alleging that a group linked to the accused had been involved in attempts to interfere with the case.

The state has classified the matter under Schedule six because a minor is involved, meaning Sibiya will have to present exceptional circumstances for bail.

Police say investigations are continuing and have not ruled out further arrests.

WATCH | Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner, Lt-General Shadrack Sibiya is expected back in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to apply for bail. SABC News’ Heidi Giokos has the details. pic.twitter.com/DunCoxs47s — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 28, 2026

-Report by Culvin Mabasa