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Sibanyoni’s lawyer accuses state of violating clients’ rights

Prominent taxi boss Madoda "Joe Ferrari" Sibanyoni and three co-accused appear Kwaggafontein Magistrate's Court.
  • Prominent taxi boss Madoda "Joe Ferrari" Sibanyoni and three co-accused appear Kwaggafontein Magistrates' Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Thabiso Radebe

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni’s legal representative, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, says the state is violating the constitutional rights of his clients.

Abrahams has accused the state of deliberately failing to provide them with the final charge sheet since their request on 12 June.

He also accused police of failing to confirm whether his clients have been reporting to a local police station as part of their bail conditions.

Sibanyoni and his three co-accused appeared in the Delmas Magistrates’ Court in Mpumalanga on charges of extortion and money laundering.

The case was postponed to the 20th of October.

“We are raising these issues specifically because they are materially and substantially prejudicial to our clients, and this is an affront to my clients’ constitutional rights envisaged under Section 35(1)(a), (b), (d) and (i) of the Constitution. It’s an affront to their right to be informed of their charge with sufficient detail to answer. This matter should have been investigated for a long time. We should have the final charge sheet right now,” says Abrahams.

VIDEO | Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni and his three co-accused appear in court:

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