Sibanyoni urges Chaskalson not to question him on Delmas court matter

Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni has urged Evidence Leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson not to question him about the Delmas court matter, saying it is a serious pending criminal case and that detailed questioning could prejudice his rights.

The Delmas matter involves charges of extortion and money laundering against Sibanyoni and three co-accused.

Sibanyoni has asked the commission to leave the merits of the case to the courts, which will determine the outcome.

He told the commission that, if he were ultimately found guilty, he believed Chaskalson’s questioning could have contributed to incriminating him.

Livestream| Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, 29 September 2026:

