Sibanyoni denies wrongdoing in Putco contract matter

Taxi boss and businessman Joe Sibanyoni has defended his involvement in the Putco bus company matter, rejecting any suggestion that his conduct was improper or unlawful.

Sibanyoni gave evidence to the Madlanga Commission on Monday and is due to return on Wednesday.

He says his involvement was limited to seeking accountability and monitoring the implementation of remedial action arising from the Public Protector’s report.

Sibanyoni says his engagement with Putco related to the original 136-week contract awarded to the bus company in March 1997, which had been continuously extended as an “evergreen contract.”

He told the Commission that the Public Protector’s findings pointed to maladministration and improper conduct by the Gauteng Roads and Transport Department and not by him.

“I categorically reject any such characterisation. The public protector herself identified the Putco contract as a vehicle for maladministration and improper conduct on the part of the GDRT (Gauteng Roads and Transport Department), not on the part of those who engaged with the issue in good faith.”

Sibanyoni also testified about the security company Gubis85 Solutions.

Gubis85 was also mentioned in evidence presented to the Commission following allegations concerning its lucrative security contracts with the City of Tshwane.

Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni cross-examination postponed:

Vehicle

Sibanyoni has defended the payment of around R1 million from Gubis85 towards the purchase of a vehicle for him, stating that it should be viewed in the context of his long-standing personal relationship with the company’s owner, Calvin Mahlangu.

“My understanding would be, I’ve mentioned that I have a personal relationship with the owner of Cubis, which is Calvin, as a homeboy. So, therefore, my relationship, personally with him, comes from very far. That is one concrete matter that I can say here. As to the calculation from his company Cubis, to me, plus and minus, for me, they’re neither here or there. Whether it’s less or not, but my relationship with him as a person, we come from far, yes.”

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry proceedings on 21 September: