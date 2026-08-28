Sibanyoni claims late taxi boss Msibi was affiliated with hitmen

The Madlanga Commission has heard claims that the late taxi boss, Mswazi Msibi, allegedly surrounded himself with men described as hitmen, including murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe and attempted murder accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

This after being confronted over an alleged assassination attempt.

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni testified that Molefe and Matlala’s association with Msibi left him fearing for his life and convinced him that a renewed threat against him was emerging.

Sibanyoni is also linked to senior police figures and tenders in Tshwane.

He told the commission that information from industry sources, as well as visitors to Msibi’s farm, prompted him to go into hiding and take additional precautions to protect his safety.

“Mr Msibi substantially reinforced his personal security apparatus. He surrounded himself with individuals known in the taxi industry in the criminal connotation of the term Izinkabi. Among those whom Mr Msibi engaged for his purpose was Mr KT Matlala. It was Mr Katiso Molefe. The commission should note the sequence with care. The reinforcement of this security apparatus occurred immediately after I confronted Mr Msibi with his responsibilities for the 2006 attempt.”

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 169 | Friday, 28 August 2026: