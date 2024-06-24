City of Cape Town residents begin using water tankers amid shutdown

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Cape Town residents who will be without water until Wednesday have begun to utilise water tankers provided by the City of Cape Town.

The City has embarked on an infrastructure upgrade programme, where seven valves will be replaced in the Cape Flats water network in areas like Plumstead and Grassy Park.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says it has made available water tankers in 11 wards.

“(It is ) Critical for us to do so because these valves are obviously old. They have been underground for a long time. Some of them have got stuck in certain positions as some of the mechanical elements do. So, we now have to replace these valves with brand new valves that are going to last almost 100 years. It helps us because it means then we can control any water leaks, or we can control the area where there are water leaks because we can shut off close to a particular community. We can reduce water wastage.”

Residents impacted by the 72 hour water shutdown are advised of the following tanker locations until 21:00:

• Ottery Flats: Civic Centre

• Buck Road PTI: Corner of 5th Avenue and Buck Road

• Lakeview at the train station

• Seawinds Clinic#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/Ur0f1SNPzW — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 24, 2024

Badroodien explains more reasons for the shutdown:

