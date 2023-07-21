Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee responsible to nominate a person for appointment as Public Protector will start its process of shortlisting candidates for the position next week.

In the past two weeks the curriculum vitae of 38 individuals who are in the running for the post were published on the legislature’s website for the public to give their input.

The position of public protector becomes vacant in October when the term of the suspended incumbent, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, comes to an end.

The Constitutional Court ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not act irrationally when he suspended Mkhwebane and that he did so as a precautionary measure.

Mkhwebane expected the decision:

Among the nominees are acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka. She has been acting in the position since Mkhwebane’s suspension more than a year ago.

Parliament says 21 of the 38 individuals were nominated while the other 17 applied for the position. The ad hoc committee has set aside a week to do the shortlisting process and two weeks to do interviews.

By the end of August, the committee will recommend its preferred candidate to the National Assembly.

The successful candidate must be supported by 60% of the National Assembly. The term of a Public Protector is a non-renewable seven years.