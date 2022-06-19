The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has expressed concern over the shortage of medical professionals in the country, saying this is straining efforts to provide quality health care.

Watch: Medical staff shortage straining provision of quality healthcare

SAMA says what is pivotal among the problems, is the delay in the annual placement of interns.

It was revealed recently in a parliamentary debate that the doctor-patient ratio is one doctor per 3198 patients.

The association’s Dr Akhtar Hussain says, “The National Department of Health and Internship Community Service Programme (ICSP), they have been failing to place our interns even last year and previous year as well. Previously, as the South African Medical Association, we as a stakeholder, we’ve been helping the department of health on how to place interns, how to allocate community doctors, but recently they are not having multi-stakeholder meetings, they’re having very poor planning.”