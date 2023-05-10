The Red Meat Producers Organisation is warning that cattle and sheep meat prices could skyrocket in the next few months should vaccines for livestock continue to be in short supply.

The organisation says the government-run Onderstepoort Biological Products, which is the only producer of rift valley fever and bluetongue disease vaccines, is behind schedule.

Vice-Chairperson, Willie Clack, says the government is lacking in approving privately manufactured vaccines which are putting severe pressure on farmers as livestock are dying.

“The main concern currently is that we have a lot of animal diseases in the country not only affecting cattle but also other animals; and we do need to vaccinate. The only producer of all of these vaccines is a government organisation and currently, they are the producers of the vaccines for horse sickness and fever and they are simply not producing at the current moment.”

