Retailers say shoplifting is getting steadily worse with shops ramping up their security to avoid losses from the crime.

The Consumer Goods Council represents retail and manufacturing member companies says they have been meeting with police top brass for intervention following concerns raised by the sector.

Thieves are targeting big and small stores, stealing food, clothes, alcohol and working tools at the cost of the economy and those in the sector.

The Consumer Goods Council executive head of crime risks, Abraham Nelson, says they have been inundated with calls for intervention to help safeguard the sector.

“[It’s] random where you find people feeling hungry and stealing something or just needing a loaf of bread. But then there’s the organised part. We did find that there are organised groups who target specific products, baby formula and baby diapers.”

“Cheese was at one stage one of the products where syndicates would move from a Shoprite to steal and then hours later go into a Spar to steal a similar product,” adds Nelson.