A farmer was killed and his wife injured during a robbery on a farm outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo on Tuesday.

One of the suspects was later killed in a shootout with the police in Bela Bela, while the second was arrested.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo says the men who are suspected to be workers on the farm burnt the farmer’s wife and she sustained injuries.

Mojapelo says the suspects stole items from the house and fled the scene in the farmer’s vehicle. He says police following leads spotted the suspects in Bela Bela and they allegedly started shooting at the police.

“One suspect was shot dead during a shootout with the police in Bela Bela, and the other suspect was injured and arrested following a house robbery that earlier took place at Dwaalboom outside Thabazimbi in which a farmer was killed and his wife injured. The victims robbed a motor vehicle, a TV set, firearms and ammunition were recovered.”

