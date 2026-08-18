Shokane siblings withdraw bail bid in insurance killings case

The Shokane siblings accused in the insurance related killings have withdrawn their bail applications in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

William and Johannes Shokane did not proceed with their bail applications due to lack of medical records. Both are suspected to be part of a syndicate led by a former police officer Rachel Kutumela.

They allegedly killed nine people and claimed insurance pay-outs amounting to R10 million.

Defence lawyer Advocate Mashudu Kwinda has told the court that the Shokanes will make bail applications at a later stage.

“We have since taken instructions, Your Worship, and indeed, we agree. We are indebted to this Honourable Court that the application is not yet ripe to be before this Honourable Court. As a result, we withdraw the application and will bring it at a later stage, when we have gathered all the necessary evidence in support of the said application, Your Worship.”

Three of the eight accused in the multi-million rand insurance-related murder case appearing at the Polokwane magistrate’s court. Accused number six, William Shokane who is now paralysed and using a wheelchair-bound is seeking his release on bail under new facts after he was… pic.twitter.com/FkwR6p9szL — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 18, 2026

VIDEO | Accused number six, William Shokane who is now wheelchair-bound was on Tuesday seeking bail under new facts after he was denied in June:

-Report by Avhapfani Munyai