The ANC has been called out for its notable lack of female representation in the nominations for the top six positions in the party. On Tuesday the party announced its top six candidates.

Only two women have been nominated, Nomvula Mokonyane and Febe Potgieter for the position of deputy secretary-general.

Political analyst Doctor Fikile Vilakazi says it is shocking that in 2022, women are still not considered for more senior leadership positions.

“It’s shocking, it’s totally shocking. This is one of the things that I also have been advocating for. Because I also speak from a feminist place. There are feminists in the country that are saying to the ANC honestly it is more than 110 years and you need to show up in terms of what the constitution says around issues of gender parity, around issues of sexism within the organisation. Put a woman in a position of leadership and not as a deputy.”

Gender imbalance in the ANC Top 6 nominations: Angelo Fick