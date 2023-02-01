There is shock and surprise in South Africa over a proposed sponsorship of Tottenham Hotspur by South African Government through its marketing agency, SA Tourism.

Documents obtained by daily online publication, Daily Maverick, reveal that government is on the verge of finalising the sponsorship deal worth close to R1 billion.

Spurs is the 10th richest club in the UK and its revenue for 2022 was just more than 406 million Euro.

The combined wealth of the club’s owners is almost $6 billion.

Most South Africans, meanwhile, are living in poverty, while others are buckling under financial pressures following interest rate and fuel hikes as well as rolling blackouts.