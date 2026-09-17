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Shingange committed to NEHAWU despite suspension

COSATU First Deputy President Mike Shingange interviwed by SABC News on September 16, 2026.
  • COSATU First Deputy President Mike Shingange interviewed by SABC News on September 16, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Naledi Ngcobo

Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) First Deputy President Mike Shingange says he remains committed to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU) despite his suspension.

His comment comes after the Labour Court found that NEHAWU’s precautionary suspension of Shingange did not prevent him from contesting for COSATU’s top leadership position.

Briefing the media in Midrand, Johannesburg on Wednesday, Shingange said: “The content and the reason for suspension is a matter that belongs to me and NEHAWU, so that’s what we are going to deal with. Can you run when you don’t belong to a union?”

He added: “You can’t run for any workers’ office bearers if you don’t come from an organisation, if you’re not a member, if you’re not a worker, if you’re not a shop steward, if you’re not paying a subscription to any union. You can run for the secretariat and if you’re staff and so on. No one can run for a worker leadership position in the federation if you’re not paying a subscription to any organisation.”

VIDEO | Shingange speaks about his suspension:

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