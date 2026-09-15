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Shingange cleared for election at COSATU Congress

  • Delegates at the COSATU congress
  • Image Credits :
  • @_cosatu
SABC News
Union federation COSATU says legal opinion it has obtained has cleared Mike Shingange to stand for election at the 15th National Congress that’s taking place in Midrand following a dispute over his status.

Some affiliated unions, including the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), refused to hand over their lists of delegates, demanding clarity on the status of the COSATU first deputy president.

They want Shingange to take over from Zingiswa Losi as President.

COSATU General-Secretary Solly Phetoe says the legal opinion also gave clarity on SACCAWU which will now be allowed to vote with the recognized delegates.

“There were two issues that the Standing Management Committee which includes the Central Executive Committee had to discuss, one was the issue of SACCAWU delegates, two was issue of first [deputy] president Mike. We presented the legal opinion to the congress, comrade Mike was suspended by his union, he’s not expelled. He’s eligible to stand for any position that the congress wants him to lead like currently he’s the first deputy president, so there are those delegates who are not happy with that, the congress must continue.”

Video: COSATU 15th National Congress enters Day-Two : NUM’s Phillip Vilakazi

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