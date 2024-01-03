Mop-up operations continue at Shelly Point Hotel

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mop-up operations are continuing at the Shelley Point Hotel and Spa in St Helena Bay on the Cape West Coast.

A fire which broke out yesterday morning has gutted the establishment.

Authorities say the loss of the hotel will have a major impact on the local economy.

It took ground and aerial crews most of the day to bring the blaze, thought to have begun in a restaurant kitchen, under control.

Fanned by strong winds, and very hot weather, the blaze quickly ripped through the luxury, thatched-roof building.

The entire establishment was gutted.

The Shelley Point Hotel and Spa is situated on a golf estate with hundreds of homes in close proximity.

Authorities say it was feared that the fire would spread to the tinder-dry foliage and houses on the estate.

Firefighters have been lauded for containing the fire to the hotel building amid difficult circumstances.

Guests evacuated at Shelley Point Hotel following a fire:

Saldanha Bay Municipality Mayor, Andre Truter says, “At the moment, it’s just mopping up. The fire is under control. It flared up a bit last night again but that is to be expected. We will continue to monitor the situation for the next couple of days.”

About 150 staff, mostly from the the nearby community of Stompneus Bay now face an uncertain future.

Truter says the loss of the hotel, and facilities also means that the entire economy of the region will undoubtedly be affected.

“It’s early days, but I don’t think we can underestimate the social and the financial impact that it will have. It also brings in a lot of visitors so things like restaurants, shops, the spa will have a huge snowball effect on all our lives. The hotel was the heart and soul of the area. Rooms were booked out in advance. So, it’s going to take some time to adjust. The hotel staff are still in a state of shock and disbelief.”

All hotel guests were evacuated and there have been no fatalities or injuries.

Truter says investigations into the fire will commence shortly.

He says this devastating blaze is the first since the hotel’s establishment.