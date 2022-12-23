Oil company, Shell, will pay 15 million euros in settlement over Nigerian oil spills.

Shell will pay the money to communities in Nigeria that were affected by multiple oil pipeline leaks in the Niger Delta, the oil company said on Friday in a joint statement with the Dutch division of Friends of the Earth.

The compensation is the result of a Dutch court case brought by Friends of the Earth, in which Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary last year was found to be responsible for the oil spills and was ordered to pay for damages to farmers.