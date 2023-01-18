People have shared condolence messages on social media platforms since the news of the death of an eight-year-old tiger named Sheeba.

This follows after animal trackers spotted her near a waterhole in Kliprivier. It is alleged that Sheeba was shot dead on Wednesday morning.

A search was under way for Sheeba the tiger in Walkerville, after the animal attacked a 39-year-old man, a dog and a deer.

I am sad the tiger was shot. Acting according to his nature is not his fault. Why was it allowed to escape? What safety measures were in place? I also hope the injured man recovers fully, with only a unique story to tell in the aftermath. — Karen Victor (@KarenVictor22) January 18, 2023

This is such a painful news to read the tiger was just doing & behaving like an animal to shoot & kill the tiger is not the solution South Africa is heartless & have no integrity solution to any problem.Always looking for the easy way out.Tigerlosthislife4justbehavinglikeanimal — Rukhsaar (@RukhsaarTaib) January 18, 2023

That’s just sad, if that White guy didn’t insist on keeping Sheeba in his backyard, she would’ve died of natural courses, like in a fight with other tigers or, shot by poachers for her fur in her Natural habitat in India… — BlackNgamla (@Black08902548) January 18, 2023

Sheeba escaped from an enclosure in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, last week and she had been roaming the streets of Johannesburg. The SABC radio station, 5FM, interviewed animal expert Andi Rive to discuss the life of big cats.

Rive says there is a loophole in the law, as there is no legislation in place permitting the owning of a tiger.

Expert Andi Rive weighs-in