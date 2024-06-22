Shebeshxt under investigation for culpable homicide

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo’s famous dance artist Lehlohonolo Chauke, popularly known, as Shebeshxt, is being investigated for alleged culpable homicide.

This is after the artist was involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of his eight-year-old daughter, Onthatile Chuene.

Shebeshxt and his family were travelling from Polokwane to Lebowakgomo to a music on Saturday two weeks ago.

Their vehicle collided with a truck along the R37 outside Polokwane.

Shebeshxt has since been hospitalised.

Family representative, Priscilla Sebola, says that the untimely death of Onthatile has left them shuttered.

“We are heartbroken and still in shock as the family, Onthatile was very young and full of life we never thought that we would be gathered here one day to bury her at a young age,” says Sebola.

Limpopo Accident | Emergency personnel working hard at the scene of the accident in Limpopo