Shebe Maburna’s trial scheduled for May next year

The trial of prominent Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebe Maburna” Chauke has been scheduled to start on May 17 next year at the Polokwane Regional Court in Limpopo.

The magistrate said that Shebe Maburna is causing delays in the matter by changing lawyers.

His newly appointed legal team earlier applied for a postponement, requesting more time to study his case dockets.

The magistrate rejected the application, raising concerns over further delays.

Maburna is facing 21 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, assault and malicious damage to property.

Advocate Sikhwari says the defence also intends to launch a third bail application based on new facts.

-Reporting by Nsuku Shiluvana

Shebe Maburna case | New defence denied more time to study charge sheet