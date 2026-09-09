Shebe Maburna to make third bail application

Prominent Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebe Maburna” Chauke is expected to lodge a third bail application on Wednesday in the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court in Limpopo based on new facts.

He is facing a total of 21 charges, including four of attempted murder.

Shebe Maburna’s second bail application on new facts was dismissed by the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court last month.

He appealed the bail denial at the Polokwane High Court, where his application was dismissed.

Judge Karin Pillay argued that Shebe Maburna committed Schedule 6 offences while on bail.

He will be represented by a new legal counsel whom he has appointed, after his former lawyer, Michael Khumalo and Senior Counsel Laurence Hodes represented him on his recent bail appeal.

-Reporting by Rendani Raliphaswa

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Reporting by Rendani Raliphaswa.