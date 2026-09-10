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Shebe Maburna returns to court for pre-trial proceedings

  • Shebe Maburna in the dock.
  • Image Credits :
  • Rendani Raliphaswa
SABC News

Prominent Lekompo musician, Lehlogonolo “Shebe Maburna” Chauke, is expected to return to the Polokwane Regional Court in Limpopo for pre-trial proceedings on Thursday morning.

Maburna has been in custody since his arrest in November 2025.

He unsuccessfully applied for bail on numerous occasions at the magistrate’s court and the high court.

He is facing a total of 21 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, theft and malicious property damage.

Maburna will be represented by new legal counsel for his pre-trial.

He was earlier represented by Advocate Michael Khumalo and Senior Counsel Laurence Hodes in his bail applications.

In the previous appearance, the pre-trial was postponed to Thursday to allow his former lawyer, Michael Khumalo, time to appoint an advocate who will be dealing with the trial.

The charges were consolidated from various magistrate’s courts.-Reporting by Rendani Raliphaswa

Related video | ‘Shebe Maburna’ | Lehlogonolo Chauke’s pre-trial hearing

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