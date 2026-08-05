Shebe Maburna bail judgment expected on Wednesday

Judgment in the bail appeal of Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo Chauke – popularly known as “Shebe Maburna”- is expected to be handed down in the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo.

He is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, culpable homicide and assault GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm), among others.

It is the second time that the musician has approached the court seeking bail.

He is represented by senior counsel Advocate Laurence Hodes on his second bail bid.

Hodes SC earlier argued that the recent birth of Maburna’s child and his need for specialised medical attention for a leg injury constitute new facts that warrant his release on bail.

State prosecutor Erick Mabapa, however, argued that neither of the circumstances meets the legal threshold of exceptional circumstances for bail.

Maburna is facing a total of 21 charges.-Reporting by Rendani Raliphaswa

VIDEO | Proceedings of last week’s court appearance: