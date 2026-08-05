Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Shebe Maburna bail denied despite ‘new facts’

  • [FILE] Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo 'Shebe Maburna' Chauke in court
  • Image Credits :
  • Nsuku Shiluvana
SABC

The bail appeal by Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo ‘Shebe Maburna’ Chauke has been dismissed at the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo.

While delivering judgment, Judge Karin Pillay argued that Shebe committed Schedule 6 offences while on bail.

Chauke is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, culpable homicide and assault GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm), among others.

The offences were allegedly committed on separate occasions while he was on bail.

Pillay argued that Shebe Maburna only raised the need for medical care for a broken leg in his second bail application.

Judge Pillay ruled that his need for treatment does not qualify as a new fact.

The Judge also ruled that the birth of Maburna’s child this year while he was in custody does not qualify him for release on bail.

Judge Pillay says the child can still be taken care of by the singer’s royalties. Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai

VIDEO | Proceedings of today’s court appearance:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News