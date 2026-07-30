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Shebe Maburna bail appeal judgment reserved to next Wednesday

Lehlohonolo "Shebe Maburna" Chauke in the dock at the Polokwane High Court.
  • Lehlohonolo "Shebe Maburna" Chauke in the dock at the Polokwane High Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • Rendani Raliphaswa
SABC

Judgment in the bail appeal of Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebe Maburna” Chauke has been reserved to next Wednesday by the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo.

Shebe Maburna is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, assault and malicious damage to property.

Senior Counsel Laurence Hodes argued that the recent birth of Shebe Maburna’s child and his need for specialised medical attention for a leg injury constitute new facts that warrant his release on bail.

State Prosecutor Erick Mabapa, however, argued that neither of these circumstances meet the legal threshold of exceptional circumstances for bail.

Judge Karin Pillay, “The matter is then postponed for the purposes of judgment on 5th of August 2026. It will be here in this court, court room number five at nine-o-clock in the morning.”

VIDEO | Lehlogonolo “Shebe Maburna” Chauk’s appearance at the Polokwane High Court:

-Reporting by Nsuku Shiluvana

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