South Africans have used social media to pay their respects and convey tributes to the late US legendary Singer, Tina Turner.

The 83-year-old died at her home near Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday after a long illness.

Turner released chart-topping hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do with It”, “Better Be Good to Me” and “Private Dancer”.

Businesswoman, Doreen Morris writes, “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself – speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never.”

Broadcaster Michelle Constant says, “Thank you for the joy and pleasure you brought us. Watching you perform made me proud to be a woman. You rocked it for us.”

Below are some messages from Twitter:

We bow to the “original warrior queen, a force of nature who tore up the stage and became the first woman to bust open the male clubhouse of rock royalty.” Rest in Power and the knowledge that “you’re simply the best” #AnnieMaeBullock #TinaTurner 1939 – 2023 : 📸Bryan Adams pic.twitter.com/Rj9P0N31IA — @Doreen Morris🇿🇦🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@DoreenMorris) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner has left us. At 40 the magnificent star naively broke the cultural boycott against apartheid and played in South Africa; apologised for that but was glad she went because she fell in love with SA’s people; returned with 1996 tour at age 56, was welcomed with open arms pic.twitter.com/vRKRoKpxzk — James Hall (@hallaboutafrica) May 25, 2023

RIP Tina Turner the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. You rocked our world 🌎 Simply the best!! #RIPTinaTurner #RIPQUEEN pic.twitter.com/zzSHjGZ9ms — Ernest Pillay (@ernest_pillay) May 24, 2023

The best to ever do it! Did it it till the end 🤍🤍♥️♥️ salute to you Queen, you’re simple the best!! 🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b1eoE9A7fV — Brenda Mtambo ✨🇿🇦 (@BrendaMtambo) May 24, 2023

RIP QUEEN #turnertuner tonight is for you… blessed and privileged you included us in your journey 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/MjC8I7ZqWQ — Lebo M (@therealLEBO_M) May 24, 2023

Rest in peace Tina Turner. You were simply the best! 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/XN1I4zHJd1 — Phumlani Dube (@PhumlaniDube) May 24, 2023

Prominent people in the US pay tribute:

Tina Turner wasn’t just an icon. She was a survivor. Turning pain into purpose and finding renewed life through her music made her singing that much stronger. We lost a giant in the entertainment business and a queen without equal. Rest well, Tina — you were simply the best! pic.twitter.com/eDJ7c4Ou87 — T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) May 25, 2023

Another longtime friend has made her transition. Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner but the entire world will also find this void in their lives. My condolences to her husband and other members of her family. Rest in Peace my friend! pic.twitter.com/RsGNfzD02C — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was a spectacular light whose life was a testament to all those who believe in what can be, unburdened by what has been. From Nutbush, TN to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, her strength, voice, and signature moves inspired millions. Tina Turner was simply the best. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 24, 2023

For You, Ms. Tina. You Sang it, All to us.

Your pain. Your Joy.

Your Transformation.

A Phoenix. A Firebird.

Fly now….

FLY.#TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/LDFNzWk4z6 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) May 25, 2023

‘Simply the best’

Actor Angela Bassett, who was nominated for an Academy Award for playing Turner in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” says she was “humbled to have helped show her to the world.”

“She gave us her whole self,” Bassett said in a statement. “Tina Turner is a gift that will always be ‘simply the best.'”

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones says he was saddened by Turner’s death, calling her “inspiring, warm, funny and generous.”

“She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her,” Jagger said.

Canadian singer Bryan Adams, who paired with Turner on the 1985 single “It’s Only Love,” says “The world just lost one hell of a powerhouse of a woman.”

US President Joe Biden describes Turner as a “once-in-a-generation talent” and says her “personal strength was remarkable.”

“Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers,” Biden says in a statement.

Career

Turner began her career in the 1950s during the early years of rock ‘n’ roll and evolved into an MTV phenomenon.

In the video for her chart-topping song “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” in which she called love a “second-hand emotion,” Turner epitomized 1980s style as she strutted through New York City streets with her spiky blond hair, wearing a cropped jean jacket, mini skirt and stiletto heels.

With her taste for musical experimentation and bluntly worded ballads, Turner gelled perfectly with a 1980s pop landscape in which music fans valued electronically produced sounds and scorned hippie-era idealism.

Sometimes nicknamed the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Turner won six of her eight Grammy Awards in the 1980s. In that decade she landed a dozen songs in the Top 40, including “Typical Male,” “The Best,” “Private Dancer” and “Better Be Good to Me.” Her 1988 show in Rio de Janeiro drew 180,000 people, which remains one of the largest concert audiences for any single performer.