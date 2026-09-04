Sharpeville massacre survivors file class action lawsuit

Lawyers for Human Rights have announced that they are launching a lawsuit for victims of the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre.

The legal claim, launched at an event in Sharpeville on Thursday, will seek to overturn legislation passed by the apartheid regime a year after the massacre, in 1961, which prohibited legal action by survivors and dependents of those killed.

The survivors and family members of victims are demanding that the government implement the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and provide reparations to the victims and their families.

Lawyer representing the victims, Charne Tracey, says, “These claims that we’re bringing are not claims that nobody has thought about until now. In the months after the massacre there were hundreds of claims for compensation that were instituted on behalf of people injured and dependents of people who were killed and the apartheid government enacted this indemnity act which prevented these claims from being pursued.”

“And any claims that had already been brought had been rendered void. And so the passage of time is not a story of victims failing to act; they did try to use the law, and the state changed the law in a way that prevented these claims from proceeding,” adds Tracey.

VIDEO | Sharpeville massacre survivors’ legal battle