The new mayor of the Collins Chabane Municipality in Malamulele, Limpopo, says he has enough experience to steer the institution.

Shadrack Maluleke was elected during the special municipal council sitting in Malamulele on Thursday.

He replaces the late Moses Maluleke who was gunned down at his home in Xikundu village, outside Malamulele last month.

Mayor Maluleke has also served as a councillor and Speaker in the Thulamela Municipality.

He was head of technical services in the Collins Chabane Municipality.

Maluleke says he is experienced in local governance.

“I served as a councillor from 2006 at Thulamela Municipality after the establishment of the Collins Chabane Municipality in 2016. I was given the responsibility for portfolio head of finance after the recent local government elections. I was again elected as a PR councillor where I was given the responsibility to be portfolio head for technical services.”

