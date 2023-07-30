Six people, three minors and three adults, have died in a shack fire at Town Two in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats this weekend.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says when they arrived on the scene several structures were alight and they were informed that one person was missing in the SST Section.

Carelse says another man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition with third degree burn wounds.

Fire personnel from Lansdowne, Macassar and Mitchell’s have been working to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.