Sgt Mogane returns to the witness stand in Meyiwa’s murder trial

Investigating officer, Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane is expected back on the stand at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Monday, as the state intends to lead evidence pertaining to the Automatic Vehicle Location system.

Five men are on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for the murder of the Bafana Bafana soccer captain who was shot dead in October 2014.

The defence is challenging the admissibility of confession and pointing out statements allegedly made by accused number 1 and 2 in the trial within a trial.

The state is expected to lead evidence with regards to vehicle tracking data.

The defence concedes that accused No 2 Bongani Ntanzi was assaulted, tubed, and tortured into signing the alleged confession statements. The torture is said to have happened at various stops which include Germiston, Alberton and Orlando.

Sergeant Mogane denied the assault and also denied the various stops.

Mogane told the court his vehicle is fitted with an automatic vehicle location system and the tracking data can give clarity on the routes taken when they were traveling with Ntanzi.

State prosecutor George Baloyi says they will be submitting that report as evidence in court. “The state is going to canvas the AVL report that shows the vehicle location.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told court officials that they must all be prepared on Monday to avoid further delays in the case.

“Any person amongst the counsels who still want to object to the evidence of the AVL must prepare heads of arguments, including the state. On Monday, we shouldn’t come here and say I think we won’t proceed. Every counsel that comes here must come prepared.”

